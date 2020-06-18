‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged with forcibly raping 3 women at his Hollywood Hills home

Actor Danny Masterson, known for his roles in “That ’70s Show” and “The Ranch,” has been charged with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents in his Hollywood Hills home, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s officials announced Wednesday.

The incidents occurred between 2001 and 2003, officials allege.

The 44-year-old actor faces three counts of rape by force or fear. He was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and released from custody about 2:45 p.m. after posting $3.3 million bail, according to booking records.

Masterson allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, according to a criminal complaint against him.

He is also accused of raping a 28-year-old woman in April 2003. Sometime between October and December of that year, he allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman who he invited to his home.

Wildly popular “That ’70s Show” ran for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006, according to IMDB.

Masterson was ousted from Netflix’s “The Ranch” after rape allegations were made against him in 2017. At the time, the Los Angeles Police Department was investigating accusations against the actor, CNN reported.

The DA’s Office declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases. In one case, officials allege there was insufficient evidence and in the other, the crime was alleged to have occurred beyond the statute of limitations period.

Masterson’s attorney Tom Mesereau said his client “is innocent, we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”

“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out,” Mesereau said in a statement. “The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

Masterson is married to actress and model Bijou Phillips. The couple have a daughter together.

The women, whose names were not made public, issued a statement through their attorneys saying they have suffered “harassment, embarrassment and re-victimization” since they began cooperating with authorities.

“We are thankful that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is finally seeking criminal justice against Masterson,” the statement said. “We are confident that the truth will be known and hope that the charges filed today are the first steps in this long journey of healing, justice, and holding those that victimized us accountable.”

The case remains under investigation by Los Angeles Police Department’s elite robbery-homicide unit.

Masterson is set to be arraigned Sept. 18. He faces a maximum sentence of 45 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.