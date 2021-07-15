Thanks to grant money, Arcadia Fire Department gets to replace old equipment

ARCADIA, KS – Replacing equipment is always a big deal for any fire department, and that couldn’t be more true, or timely, for the Arcadia Fire Department.

Thanks to grant money close to $50,000, the department has received new structural and wildland rescue gear.

It replaces equipment that, on average, was 20 years old.

The grant comes from the Gary Sinese Foundation.

“This makes me sleep a little bit easier at night being the chief and knowing that the safety of my people having new gear and I don’t have to worry about them getting burnt through old stuff and things like that. It’s just advanced us into the 21st century. Other than that it’s a godsend.” Says Mike Krieger, Arcadia Fire Chief.

The fire department’s typical budget is only $6,000.

The oldest piece of equipment replaced was almost 40 years old.