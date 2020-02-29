Thanks to grant funds Miami PD’s Communication Center gets remodel

MIAMI, Ok. — After more than 20 years, this week Miami Police Department’s Communication Center is remodeled.

The department earned a USDA grant to receive new furniture in the center.

It will allow dispatchers to raise and lower desks.

They say it helps them with their physical fitness, so they are not sitting constantly for their 10 hour shifts.

The communication center also had to be enlarged, so the department is ADA compliant.

Valerie Barger, Miami Police Department, said, “It gives us a lot more space and its just a more relaxed atmosphere. It’s a lot brighter not the dark permanent fixtures they were in bad repair.”

Barger adds dispatchers now feel better equipped to do their job with this new addition.