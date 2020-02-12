Thanks to a large grant, the Carthage Humane Society is back in action

CARTHAGE, Mo. — After a couple years of turmoil, a local humane society is ready to bounce back with significant upgrades.

A year’s worth of upgrades will be on display later this week at the Carthage Humane Society.

Thanks to a large grant from the Steadley Trust, there have been new additions to the facility.

Jonathan Roberts says they have been able to add new buildings that isolate animals when the need arises.

Staff hope this will lead to more stability at the shelter.

Jonathan Roberts, Humane Society Board President, said, “Have additional space to build and not only hold more animals but make it easier for us to clean and to make sure than when we have sick animals we can keep them isolated and a just be able to take bigger intakes whenever we start getting full it gets really difficult.”

The share the love-open house and adoption event will be Friday and Saturday of this week from 12 to 4 p.m.

The Carthage Humane Society is located at 13860 Dog Kennel Road in Carthage.

In addition to the animals, Roberts says you can meet the entirely new staff of 8 people.