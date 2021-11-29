TFI International acquires Carthage-based D&D Sexton

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A long-time fixture in the Carthage community has been sold.

“TFI International” — the parent company of “CFI” in Joplin — has purchased “D&D Sexton.” a family-owned business for more than four decades, D&D specializes in refrigerated transportation. The company has more than 150 drivers and owner-operators — and close to 40 non-driving employees.

The company also generates more than $25 million a year in revenue. TFI officials say they look forward to the addition, as this strategically expands its refrigerated transportation services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories