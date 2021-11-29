TFI International acquires Carthage-based D&D Sexton

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A long-time fixture in the Carthage community has been sold.

“TFI International” — the parent company of “CFI” in Joplin — has purchased “D&D Sexton.” a family-owned business for more than four decades, D&D specializes in refrigerated transportation. The company has more than 150 drivers and owner-operators — and close to 40 non-driving employees.

The company also generates more than $25 million a year in revenue. TFI officials say they look forward to the addition, as this strategically expands its refrigerated transportation services.