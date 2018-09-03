News

Texas woman with baby leads high speed chase

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 12:29 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 12:29 PM CDT

TEXAS (CNN Newsource) - On Friday, Texas police released video of a wild chase that happened in June. The suspect fled a traffic stop and led officers on a dangerous pursuit with a baby in the back seat of her vehicle. After running over a tire deflation device, the woman crashed into another vehicle.

She got the baby out of the back seat and tried to car-jack another vehicle. State troopers closed in before the woman could get away. She was arrested on charges including evading arrest and endangering a child. Officials say she had a felony warrant out for her arrest before the incident.

Child protective services took custody of the baby.

