Texas woman finds giant diamond in Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KOLR10) — A Texas woman found a 3.72-carat yellow diamond at an Arkansas state park.

Miranda Hollingshead, 27, of Bogata, Texas was visiting Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park last week when she found the diamond.

After searching for about an hour, Hollingshead found the diamond at the base of a hill on the northeast side of the park’s 37.5-acre search area.

Hollingshead said she was sitting in the shade watching a YouTube video on how to find diamonds when she looked down and saw it mixed in with the other rocks.

She and her son named the diamond ‘Caro Avenger.’

Hollingshead hasn’t decided whether she’s going to sell the diamond or have it mounted in a ring.