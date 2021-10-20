Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain offers tuition reimbursement for qualifying employees

JOPLIN, Mo. — A restaurant chain is sweetening the pot for employees going to school.

Texas Roadhouse, with a location in Joplin, is rolling out a new tuition reimbursement plan for employees interested in pursuing a college degree. Any team member working 30 hours or more a week will qualify for benefits and will be eligible for over five thousand dollars for classes at an accredited university if those workers maintain at least a “C” average.

Joplin’s Texas Roadhouse will be hosting a hiring event for full as well as part-time positions on Monday of next week.