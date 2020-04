BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man from Dallas, Texas was killed on Saturday night in Bentonville after a one-car crash.

At 7:27 p.m., the Bentonville Police Department received a call of a one-vehicle accident near 9200 SW Barron.

Upon arrival, Pedro Carrillo, 30, was found deceased inside an overturned vehicle.

Carrillo was traveling south bound on SW Barron Road when his car left the roadway and struck a tree.

There were no other passengers or vehicles involved.