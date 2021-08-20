Texas boy honored on ‘Team Luke’ bracelet worn by Patrick Mahomes dies of COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old boy who has impacted thousands of lives, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, died from COVID-19 complications.

Luke Siegel, 15, died in Lubbock, Texas Thursday after being hospitalized with COVID-19 and developing pneumonia.

Siegel was injured in a golf cart accident as a 9-year-old. He suffered a traumatic brain and other injuries. He spent 45 days in the ICU and had multiple surgeries and procedures. He then spent four months in a rehab facility.

Following the accident, his father Tim founded Team Luke Hope for Minds. The foundation works to educate others and support families who are impacted by brain injuries.

Tim Siegel was a tennis coach at Texas Tech University and met Patrick Mahomes when he attended college and played football for the Red Raiders.

Mahomes tweeted his condolences Thursday aftenoon.

RIP Luke. The impact you made in my life will never be forgotten! My thoughts and prayers are with the whole Siegel family! #TeamLuke — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 19, 2021

When Mahomes was drafted by the Chiefs, he added a “Team Luke” bracelet to his uniform and has worn it in each NFL game. He’s also worn “Team Luke” cleats on the field.

Siegel said during previous interviews that he was surprised to see the bracelet on TV.

“The very first time, I noticed that he was wearing it in a game was when they show before the handoff, and I got text messages, and then I sent a message to him and said, ‘Hey, I didn’t realize you wear it,’ he goes, ‘I never take it off,” Siegel said in January 2020.

Seigal also credited Mahomes for helping the foundation help raise money and awareness to help even more families.

“He’s bringing awareness to our organization. Team Luke Hope for Minds supports children after brain injury, and someone like a Patrick Mahomes, not only widely known of course but widely respected. It means a lot to us and he’s done more than I could ever imagine.”