JAY – A large thick yellow rope was the focus on Tuesday during the kidnapping, rape, and torture of a Delaware County woman.

Jake Atkins, 26, of Colcord is charged with 13 crimes ranging from kidnapping, rape, assault and battery stemming from a July 2021 incident.

During Capt. Brandon Houston’s testimony prosecutor David Ball displayed several photographs depicting a tall oak tree with a large yellow rope tied to a limb. The end of the yellow rope appeared to be fashioned into a noose.

Houston, who is with the Delaware County Sheriff’s office, testified that he seized two pieces of “a large yellow rope” from Atkins’s parents’ residence.

During direct examination, Ball handed Houston a sealed brown paper evidence bag and instructed him to open the bag. Houston removed the evidence bag seal and held up over his head a section of a yellow rope with the end fashioned into a noose or a loop.

Houston testified when the rope was seized from a large oak tree the “loop” end of the rope was approximately two feet from the ground and while the rest of the rope was wrapped twice around a tree limb approximately 10 feet from the ground.

During cross-examination, Houston explained a pallet positioned near the trunk of the tree could be used as a ladder to the rope.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation criminologist Joseph Orcutt testified about the DNA found on the inner rope didn’t meet the state agency’s testing protocol and the DNA from the end of the rope had a partial DNA sample and Atkins and the victim could not be excluded.

A jailhouse telephone call between Atkins and his mother on Aug. 5 was played for the jury where a visibly upset Atkins is heard cursing after finding out the yellow rope was found and seized by investigators.

Two jailhouse telephone calls between Atkins and his mother were played for the jury.

In the July 20 telephone call an agitated Atkins is heard saying to his mother, “she went to the hospital and said all that,” referring to the victim and her testimony to investigators.

“There was not (sic) a kidnapping,” Atkins is heard saying on the recording.

In the Aug. 5 telephone call, Atkins denies doing anything and calls the victim names.

“I didn’t do nothing – that…(she) walked away – you know what I mean,” Atkins said.

“She was fine when she left,” Atkins is heard saying. “She strutted out of there.”

Atkins complained about the jail conditions and is heard on the recorded line saying, “the least I might get is five to 10 years.”

Before opening statements, Jeremy Bennett, Atkins’s attorney said his client instructed him not to comment if Atkins had been offered a plea deal.

Two photographs of Atkins’s hands with injuries to his wrist, knuckles and blood on his clothing were shown to the jury.

Other photographs portrayed black mag light used by Atkins to allegedly sodomize the victim and a red five-gallon bucket containing a small amount of water, soap, sand, and rocks.

Ball played three videos from former Delaware County deputy T.J. Burden’s body cam that showed the victim hysterically sobbing and laying in a hospital bed. A large bruise approximately five inches in length and three inches in wide was visible on the victim’s right lower cheek area.

The trial is to resume at 9 a.m. on Wednesday before District Judge Barry Denney.