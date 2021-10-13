“Test to Stay” program would allow COVID-19 exposed students to remain at school with new testing protocol

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri education officials are implementing a new coronavirus guideline policy. It’s called “Test to Stay.”

If a student, teacher or staff member is exposed to a COVID-positive person in the classroom, they can remain at school with the new testing protocol. The close contact would have to be tested three times in the first seven days of exposure through the district.

Masks would have to be worn for 14 days.

No word on when it will be implemented. Health departments and school districts are working together on a timeline.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories