Tentative Schedule for Joplin Aquatics Season Announced

JOPLIN, Mo. — During the City of Joplin’s Media Briefing this week, Parks and Recreation Director Paul Bloomberg discussed the 2020 season for Joplin pools. Below are his comments.

“In anticipation of the upcoming Aquatics Season, we would like to announce a tentative plan for the 2020 Aquatics Season. This is only tentative and may change in the upcoming days and weeks.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff hiring and lifeguard trainings have been delayed. Due to this and other operating factors, the tentative opening date for Schifferdecker Aquatic Center is Monday, June 15, 2020. As of today, we are unsure if we will have enough lifeguards to open Cunningham or Ewert Aquatic Centers. We are still accepting lifeguard applications. Those interested may apply online at www.joplinmo.org/jobs.”



Bloomberg noted that any facility that opens this year will have a reduced guest capacity and other amenity modifications to ensure guest and staff safety during this time. Park lounge chairs are being removed from pool deck areas; however guests are welcome to bring personal, foldable lawn chairs. Hours will be 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a maximum of 375 people will be allowed in the facility at a time, which is 25% of the 1,500 capacity.

Season passes will be available for purchase at a later date and the cost will be prorated to reflect the amended pool season. Pool party rentals will not be permitted at any facility in the month of June. A very limited amount of party dates will be available in July and August. We will start accepting reservations on June 3 for rentals to be held after July 6.

Other questions are addressed on the FAQ document on the Parks website at www.joplinparks.org.