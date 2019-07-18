Tensions continue between Pittsburg and Frontenac over road dispute

SOUTHEAST KANSAS – Tensions between two Southeast Kansas towns continue to heighten over a road dispute.

That road is Atkinson Avenue and it runs between Frontenac and Pittsburg. And while the stretch of street is relatively small, the towns are at odds over who exactly will maintain and be liable for the road.

Pittsburg city leaders have said they don’t wish for the situation to become a legal issue, however Frontenac has served them with a demand letter and they have 10 days to respond.

“Well I think it’s pretty clear. I think their demand letter is demanding that we tear out the road, which obviously we’ll have to prepare a response for. Our attorneys are doing and we’ll move forward. We’re trying to be patient and give them time to work it out.” Daron Hall, Pittsburg City Manager

At this time, there has been no legal action taken by either city.

We reached out to Frontenac administration and they declined to comment at this time.