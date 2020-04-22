Tennessee pop-up seller of counterfeit Chiefs merchandise banned from doing business in Kansas

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. After leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this off-season. Both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Tennessee man who sold counterfeit Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl LIV merchandise at pop-up tents is banned from doing business in Kansas, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Philip Colwell Jr., of McKenzie, Tennessee, d/b/a Novelties by Jr., was permanently banned from doing business, including operating as a door-to-door salesman, in the state.

A judge on Monday approved the default judgment in Shawnee County District Court after Colwell failed to respond to a lawsuit the attorney general filed against him. Colwell was also ordered to pay $30,000 in civil penalties plus the cost of the attorney general’s investigation.

Schmidt accused Colwell of selling counterfeit Kansas City Chiefs and Super Bowl LIV merchandise in days surrounding Super Bowl Sunday, which was February 2. The sales in Topeka were at pop-up tents and failed to comply with Kansas consumer-protection laws. The lawsuit was filed as part of a coordinated enforcement action in partnership with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Kansas Department of Revenue and Topeka Police Department.

The attorney general said one additional lawsuit against two other pop-up sellers remains pending.