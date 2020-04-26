Ten candidates file for Delaware County election

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — Some northeast Oklahoma voters will have several choices to make in an election later this year.

There are four candidates each for sheriff and commissioner, all in Delaware County, plus unopposed races for county clerk and court clerk.

Barbara Barnes has filed for county clerk and Caroline Weaver for court clerk.

The sheriff’s post will be decided among Matt North, Mike Wilkerson, Tracy Shaw, and Mark Berry.

The race for the District 2 County Commissioner includes David Kelly Hampton, Scott Williams, Russell Martin, and Jake Callihan.

All ten candidates filed as Republicans.