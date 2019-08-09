Temporary fix made to Main Street bridge in Anderson

ANDERSON, Mo. – A temporary fix is made on the Main Street Bridge in downtown Anderson.

Public works temporarily restored the west approach of the bridge above Beaver Branch. After the flood in June wiped out the approach, city officials were worried emergency and medical vehicles would not be able to drive across. The city wants the temporary fix to become a permanent before another flood occurs.

“Mother nature might once again undo what man has done.” John Sellers, Mayor of Anderson

Sellers says the city is currently funding the fixings of the bridge.