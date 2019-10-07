Teens Post Crime to Social Media; Leading Police to their own Arrest

Victim said he was forced to strip down while being assaulted, then was robbed

(64801) — Last Monday Joplin Police opened an investigation of a reported assault and armed robbery.

During the course of the last week it was determined that a portion of the assault was caught on camera and posted to social media.

MEDIA RELEASE: Joplin Police

On September 30th, 2019 a victim reported a robbery to the Joplin Police Department. The victim advised he was driven to a central location in the city and then held a gun point and taser point.

UPDATE: THIRD TEEN ARRESTED

A third arrest was also made in this incident. Ryan L. Mace-Canterbury 18 years old of Joplin was arrested and charged with robbery 1st degree, kidnapping 1st degree, and armed criminal action.

(con’t original release) The suspects then held him at gun point assaulting him while forcing him to take his clothes off. The suspects then took the victims belongings including money and left.

Detectives with the Joplin Police Department opened an investigation into the reported robbery.

Through the investigation it was found that the suspects in the crime recorded parts of the incident, then shared footage on a social media site. Investigators were able to obtain footage of the robbery. Multiple interviews with witnesses were conducted and through the investigation and the following arrests were made.

Trevin C. Dicks, 17 years old of Joplin was arrested for armed robbery 1st degree, kidnapping 1st degree, and armed criminal action. Cayden B. Garvin, 18 years old of Joplin was arrested for robbery 1st degree and kidnapping 1st degree.

The investigation is on-going. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.