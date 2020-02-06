Teens on Capitol Hill advocating for harsher laws on vaping products

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Execs from the country’s 5 biggest e- cigarette manufacturers face questions from lawmakers about the impact of their products on the nation’s health—especially young people.

Juul and tobacco giant, Reynolds, are defending their industry against calls for further regulation of the sales and marketing of their vaping products.

Tony Passino, Indiana Teen Advocate, said, “New generation is becoming a addicted to nicotine. And in my opinion that’s not okay.”

Anti-vaping advocate Tony Passino says he traveled from Indiana to the nation’s capitol to make sure the federal government takes action to protect teens from harmful e-cigarettes.

“I’m here to hold big vape accountable”

Top execs of the largest vaping companies were on capitol hill Wednesday.

The new CEO for Juul– KC Crosthwaite, admits her company behaved badly.

KC Crosthwaite, Juul CEO, said, “We are taking concrete action to regain that trust.”

Crosthwaite says Juul’s flavored products targeted teens and assured lawmakers the industry is ready to right it’s wrong

“Anyone who doesn’t use nicotine shouldn’t start anyone who smokes should quit”

The White House has already banned the sale of some flavored e-cigarette products and has raised the smoking age to 21.

Representative Janice Schakowsky, D-IL, said, “Teens find a big hole in the new flavored vaping ban

Illinois Congresswoman Janice Schakowsky says the White House action–as is– won’t teens from vaping.

She wants to ban on all flavored e-cigarette products.

And New Jersey Democrat Frank Pallone says he supports more oversight

Representative Frank Pallone, D-NJ, said, “I heard you all say you were responsible men of integrity, that is not true.

Because nicotine in vaping products is harmful.

“If you want to be men of integrity you wouldn’t be selling this product”

Democrats and some Republicans are debating more bills to regulate the vaping industry.

Democrats aren’t just looking at a flavor ban.

Other bills would force vaping manufacturers to better label vaping products and accessories, another plan introduced in the senate would require vaping manufacturers to pay a tax to help fund new oversight of the industry at the FDA.