Teens design special books for blind and visually impaired preschoolers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo (KOLR) – A group of Springfield teens at the Library Station spent much of November to design and deploy better books for blind and visually impaired preschoolers of Shining Stars Early Childhood Center.

The teens used 3D printers to help the preschoolers experience books in a brand new way. Something Early Childhood Special Education Teacher, Victoria Grable, says she’s thankful for.

“It also tells them position, it gives them a frame of what the actual object is, they get to touch it, they get to feel the textures. It just gives them another aspect of the book,” says Grable.

And on Giving Tuesday, preschoolers were able to hear and read the raised illustrations of a book made just for them.

The 3D book project was part of a national effort to make books more accessible for people with visual impairments.

“We want them to be excited about books,” says Jennifer Cantrell, Assistant Director of Early Childhood Special Services.

“It’s definitely the foundation for their learning,” she says.

