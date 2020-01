MAYES COUNTY, Ok. — Northeast Oklahoma officials are investigating after a teenage girl’s body is found with an apparent gunshot wound.

The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office says the body was found Thursday, south of Locust Grove, in Mayes County.

OSBI is treating this as a homicide investigation. 2 people are currently being held at the Mayes County Jail in connection to the case.

No names have been released at this time. The investigation is on-going.