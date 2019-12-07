Teen robbery suspect shot and killed by Bentonville police officer identified

UPDATE: Arkansas State Police (ASP) release the identity of the robbery suspect that was shot and killed by police.

Dominick Matt, 17, of Bentonville was killed after police received a call about a robbery.

ASP is investigating the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer that resulted in a death.

An autopsy will be done at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of Matt’s death. Evidence that has been recovered during the investigation will be analyzed at the crime lab.

An investigative file prepared by the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division will be presented to the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith who will determine whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas law, according to a release.

According to Sgt. Gene Page, with the Bentonville Police Department, the officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave until the investigation is completed.

Screenshot of Google Maps

______________________________________________________________________________

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – A Bentonville police officer shot and killed a suspected robber late Friday night.

According to a press release, police received a report of a robbery at 11 p.m. at Kum and Go on SW Regional Airport Boulevard.

A Bentonville police officer located the suspect near Greenhouse Road and Briar Creek. Within seconds, the officer reported that shots were fired and the suspect was down.

The suspect was determined dead at the scene and the officer was uninjured.

Arkansas State Police were contacted and was requested to investigate the robbery and shooting.

We will update this story when more info becomes available.