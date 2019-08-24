Teen Dies After Water Rescue in Joplin

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Joplin EMS responded to a call Saturday morning around 9:00 AM to Ewert Park, 7th & Murphy Blvd to the drainage ditch. It was reported that a 13-year-old male could not be located and was last seen in the water.

Joplin water rescue were summoned as a ground search downstream was being executed at the same time. Redings Mill water rescue were dispatched for mutual aid.

Joplin News First was there as word came quickly the juvenile was located downstream by Joplin Police officers. The entire operation quickly moved more than a mile north to low water bridge.

More information is now released.

MEDIA RELEASE FROM JOPLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

“On August 24th, 2019 at approximately 8:56 A.M. Joplin Police Dispatch received a call of a juvenile male being swept away by water near 5th St. & Murphy Blvd. to the east. The caller reported that a juvenile male approximately 13 years of age was walking by the water, slipped and was pulled away by the current. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Department Water Rescue, and Redings Mill Fire Department Water Rescue responded. Joplin Police Officers located the juvenile male in the area of north low water bridge off Murphy Blvd. Joplin Officers entered the water and pulled the male from the water and started life saving measures. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The Joplin Police Department along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol are conducting an investigation into the death.”