JOPLIN, Mo. — During the month of February people nationwide are recognizing Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

Abuse from Teen Dating Violence can take place in several behavior forms including physical and sexual violence.

As well as psychological aggression and stalking.

The CDC reports about 1 in 11 girls and 1 in 15 boys have dealt with violence from dating.

The month encourages open dialogue about teen dating violence.

This includes parents talking to their kids as well as schools holding discussions about the topic.

Eddie Culp, Professional Counselor Freeman Health System, said,”But kids don’t report it and they don’t report it as violence. So, its more about the therapist being aware and listening for certain things such as controlling or jealous behaviors.”

Culp encourages empowerment from people in the community including family, friends, and role models.

This can help teens understand what is a healthy and a respectful non-violent relationship.