Teen and woman injured after crash near Riverton

RIVERTON, Kan. — A teenager and a woman are injured after an early morning car crash near Riverton.

It happened at 7:23 Thursday morning on Highway 400, near the house of prayer church in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says Andrea Scott, 17, was driving northbound when a vehicle suddenly stopped in the lane, causing Scott’s car to swerve. Her car hit another vehicle heading southbound.

Scott’s car flipped over, trapping her inside until responders arrived. She was taken by medical helicopter to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 3-year-old child was also in her car, but was not injured.

The driver of the other car involved was taken to the hospital with minor injuries as well. The wreck caused the highway to shut down for about an hour.