Technology tips for back-to-school

MISSOURI – The school year is about to begin and figuring out what technology your child needs can be confusing.

Experts say it’s best for you to visit a local retailer who has experience with electronic needs. For instance, if your pre-school student tends to drop things a lot, a tablet with a bumper cover on the sides could be best.

If your high-school student can’t decide between a laptop or a tablet, you can buy a two in one laptop which has both features. There are multiple devices to choose from and a qualified sales person can help you narrow down that choice.

“What we do is we try to open up those questions, find out that customer’s story, where they are going, and we try to take all of their key human needs and put it in the technology that we sell.” Ryan Macy, Sales Supervisor

There are devices at best buy that are eligible for the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, this weekend. It starts on Friday and ends Sunday.