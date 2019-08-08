Teachers new to Southwest Missouri receive a warm welcome

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI – Some teachers new to Southwest Missouri were given a warm welcome to Neosho.

The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 52nd Annual New Teacher Tour. All teachers new to the Neosho School District, Crowder College, Neosho Christian Schools, and Ozark Christian Schools were invited to attend. Teachers were given a tour of Neosho on school buses to help familiarize them to the area. Afterwards they stopped at Crowder College for lunch and to listen to a guest speaker who was a former Missouri Southern Lion.

“I wouldn’t be where I am at today without them and so it is an honor and a blessing to be able to come back to give my testimony and pour into them.” TeeJay Britton, Guest Speaker

The teachers who participated in the tour learned the history of Neosho as well as local resources to help them both in and out of the classroom.