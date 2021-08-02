JOPLIN, Mo. — Teachers in the Joplin School District are getting an equipment upgrade.

The district will be purchasing 65 new MacBook Air laptops.

Teachers are currently using ten-year-old MacBook’s, but they can no longer support software upgrades.

Eric Pitcher, Joplin Public Schools Director of Technology, says, “As we move forward and the teachers are expected to use more advanced digital curriculum and stuff. Its getting to be a little more difficult with the older computers. We make it work, but they need a little bit faster and and a little bit more modern MacBook Airs.”

He says they plan on repurposing the old laptops.

The upgrades are costing the district more than $50,000.

The district is also upgrading its unitrends system which backs up files on the cloud.

They say this upgrade will protect Joplin Public Schools against cyber attacks.