Teachers As Artists exhibit debuts at PSU

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Seniors at Pittsburg State University who hope to become art teachers are hosting an art exhibit in preparation of the work they hope to do with students of their own.

The exhibit, called Teachers As Artists, is an opportunity for seniors to showcase their work.

They’re putting what they’ve learned into action for their potential students.

Since they’re education majors, they hope to be placed in schools when they graduate, and because they are artists, they will be teaching art.

Hence the title of the exhibit.

Students say this is the first time students studying education have had an art exhibit of their own.

Madison Fleming, Art Education Senior, said, “Since we’re education majors we’ll be in the school and we’re also artists so we’re going to be making work as well as showing students how to make work. So this is a great opportunity for us to know how to make a gallery exhibit for our students and to also to have the experiencing of hanging work and placing work and make everything look cohesive and nice.”

A closing reception will be held December 7th.

It is open to the public–it’s free and the artists will be on hand to discuss their pieces.