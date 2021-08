JASPER AND VERNON CO., Mo. — The state’s teacher of the year could come from southwest Missouri.

Educators from Jasper and Vernon county have been named semi-finalists for the 2022 state honor.

That includes Rachel Hensley, who teaches gifted students at Carl Junction Junior High School. Also, Gina Naas who is a school counselor at Bryan Elementary School in Nevada.

The State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced 11 semi-finalists today.

The winner will be chosen next month.