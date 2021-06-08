Teacher in Virginia is getting a free vacation this summer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA – In tonight’s dose of good news… One teacher got her summer vacation started on an exciting note, finding out she’s getting a free vacation.

It’s just another day inching closer so summer break. But students and staff at a Virginia middle school didn’t know their day was about to turn.

Balloons and a gift for English teacher Kelley Payne who’s been at the school for 20 years.

It wasn’t a milestone which brought out the crowd including first lady Pam Northam.

It was Payne being one of two teachers winning a free vacation from the Virginia lottery.

It’s part of their thank a teacher campaign that allowed students to send around 30,000 thank you postcards.

But what students didn’t know was on the back of those cards, teachers got a code to submit their names into a drawing for some much needed time away.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission