Teacher in Virginia is getting a free vacation this summer

VIRGINIA – In tonight’s dose of good news… One teacher got her summer vacation started on an exciting note, finding out she’s getting a free vacation.

It’s just another day inching closer so summer break. But students and staff at a Virginia middle school didn’t know their day was about to turn.

Balloons and a gift for English teacher Kelley Payne who’s been at the school for 20 years.

It wasn’t a milestone which brought out the crowd including first lady Pam Northam.

It was Payne being one of two teachers winning a free vacation from the Virginia lottery.

It’s part of their thank a teacher campaign that allowed students to send around 30,000 thank you postcards.

But what students didn’t know was on the back of those cards, teachers got a code to submit their names into a drawing for some much needed time away.