Teacher and staff appreciation day in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — It was teacher/staff appreciation today at the Neosho School District. City Pointe Beauty Academy showed its appreciation for the teachers and staff.

Terri Kemna Biology and Track Teacher, said, “Anything that we can have especially during the pandemic and everything going on any little thing that can help us de-stress and go into our physical and emotional well being is going to be helpful it’s going to be beneficial.”

The academy wanted to help teachers and students relieve their mental and physical stress with a free 10-minute massage. This opportunity will help massage students have a hands-on experience that will prepare them to interact and massage potential customers.

Michelle McConnell, Licensed Massage Therapist, said, “For us as educators we really just like to get out to the public, it’s a great opportunity for our students to meet new people, to pass out business cards, to get to know people in the public and how to present themselves once they graduate so they know how to say ‘hi I’m such and such’ you know can I offer you a massage today. You know, to get people in the chair, so they’re used to what they’re doing.

During the event all students were supervised by experienced, licensed educators. Many teachers were grateful that the academy came out to the schools and helped them relieve their back pain.

“For me it was important to do this because I have so much stress in my neck and I’m always kind of rubbing at my neck and getting the kinks out of my neck and everything and so it’s very calming and relaxing and I want I’m instantly wanting to do this again,” said Kemna.