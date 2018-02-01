Taylor Powell receives Golden Lion Award

Please take a moment to nominate a deserving High School Senior who has made a positive difference by volunteering in their school, civic organization, church or community.

While there are many scholarships which recognize academic, athletic or other talents, the purpose of the Golden Lion scholarship is to recognize service. Recipients do not have to be an accomplished musician, a star athlete or the smartest kid in class. They simply must have demonstrated a desire to positively impact their community.

Missouri Southern State University is excited to offer the Golden Lion Award again this year. It’s because of generous sponsors, H.E. Williams, Inc. and Nexstar Broadcasting, that they are able to award $12,000 in Golden Lion awards each year. Each month (September-April) Missouri Southern State University will choose one deserving area Senior to receive a $1,000 MSSU scholarship. In June, MSSU will award one of those students with a $5,000 scholarship

The Golden Lion Award has highlighted outstanding students in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma. But tonight, we have our first recipient from the natural state.

Taylor Powell knows that her future is with the field of medicine.



“Science, biology medical anything,” says Taylor Powell.

But she doesn’t want to be a doctor or nurse – but a pathologist’s assistant.

“My dream is to end up at a children’s hospital,” says Taylor Powell.

She’s already focused on that at Springdale’s Har-Ber High School

“Once I complete anatomy, I will be able to get medical honors when I graduate,” says Taylor Powell.



Taylor stays busy with school, an internship, and volleyball, but it doesn’t stop there.



“She doesn’t wait for things to happen which I think is a sign of maturity,” says Lael Lynch.

She volunteers weekends at her church, helping to take care of the kids.



“They started me with one year olds and then they would move me up as I got older,” says Taylor Powell.

It’s been an eye opening experience for her. For example, the value of staying off her cell phone instead connecting with the kids.

“It’s so cool when you just stare away from your phone for five minutes, you get to see a kid just enjoy life and discover things with Legos and building blocks,” says Taylor Powell.

She’s also volunteered with the Thanksgiving program Blessing Baskets.

“Once a family walks through, they can have a bag they can grab fruit, they can grab a chicken or turkey,” says Taylor Powell.

And that made a big impact on Taylor.

“And it just kind of makes you more thankful during tgiv and really puts things into perspective,” says Taylor Powell.

“One of the best things I can say is her heart to succeed and her desire to learn,” says Jennifer Sugg.

And that’s pointing her to Missouri Southern State University next fall.

“My older brother goes there, Peyton Powell. Once I visited and met some of the teachers, I’m like ok, this is for me,” says Taylor Powell.