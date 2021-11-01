Tax statements are being sent out in Jasper County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s November — which means it’s tax time for tens of thousands of residents in Jasper County.

The “County Collector’s Office” has either sent — or is sending out — nearly 80,000 2021 property tax statements. That’s the tax bill that covers homes, cars, boats, planes, livestock, et al. Residents can pay in-person at the collector’s office in Carthage and Joplin, or by mail, by phone or online.

“State statute requires a postmark no later than December 31st to avoid interest and penalties. So don’t wait until the last minute folks,” said Steve McIntosh, Jasper Co. Collector.

Jasper County isn’t alone — since the state requires all Missouri counties to mail tax statements at the beginning of November. We have a link to the Jasper County online portal here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories