Tax statements are being sent out in Jasper County

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s November — which means it’s tax time for tens of thousands of residents in Jasper County.

The “County Collector’s Office” has either sent — or is sending out — nearly 80,000 2021 property tax statements. That’s the tax bill that covers homes, cars, boats, planes, livestock, et al. Residents can pay in-person at the collector’s office in Carthage and Joplin, or by mail, by phone or online.

“State statute requires a postmark no later than December 31st to avoid interest and penalties. So don’t wait until the last minute folks,” said Steve McIntosh, Jasper Co. Collector.

Jasper County isn’t alone — since the state requires all Missouri counties to mail tax statements at the beginning of November. We have a link to the Jasper County online portal here.