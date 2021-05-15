Tarzan Zerbini Circus kicking off their 2021 tour

WEBB CITY, Mo.– After a rather quiet 2020 — members of the Tarzan Zerbini Circus are once again providing entertainment for families in their hometown.

The group is kicking off their 2021 Big Top Tour this weekend in Webb City at 1899 South Madison Street.

In their show, they feature acts of illusion, Trapeze and thrills.

The shows in Joplin are the first performances members of the circus group have performed in 14 months.

After having to shut down due to Covid-19 last March, many performers returned to their own communities, while others remained in the Joplin area.

Organizers say it’s great to be back in the center of the ring once again.

Joseph Bauer, Ringmaster, says, “Once we were getting set up and that anticipation of the show finally starting…The whistle blowing and it all happening, everybody was getting kind of nervous actually…Because 14 months is a long time to be off.”

The Big Top Tour will host two more performances in Webb City, Sunday afternoon, at 1 P.M., and 5 P.M. before hitting the road to visit places such as Fort Smith, Arkansas and Terre Haute, Indiana.

Tickets can be purchased on-site prior to the show.

You can also pre-purchase them on their website.

