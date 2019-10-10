Tar Creek officials seek community input on environmental improvement projects

Autumn Bracey

Tar Creek trustees need your help on a restoration project highlighting local environmental issues.

It will focus on lack of natural resources and cultural services in the northeastern part of the Tri State mining district. It includes a 2,500 square mile area in Southeast Kansas, Northeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Missouri.

The organization is asking people to submit restoration project ideas. That will help them revitalize areas affected.
ou can submit ideas for terrestrial, aquatic,and cultural. Examples include stream habitat improvements and native species.

