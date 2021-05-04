TAMKO makes donations to local fire departments

FOUR STATE AREA — It’s fire fighter appreciation day and one local business honored some of our local departments.

Over the last week, TAMKO has donated a $1,000 check to three different area fire departments. Giving them an opportunity to help better their equipment and operations.

John Sweeny – TAMKO General Manager, said, “We have a great appreciation for our local fire department here, we count on those first responders. If we ever have an emergency over at our facility here in town, we just want them to be equipped, and also send a message of appreciation to them for all that they do as first responders.”

Galena Fire Chief, Steve Hall says you never know when something may go wrong, so a check like this will help make sure their equipment is up to date.

Steve Hall – Galena Fire Chief, said, “Air packs, hose, nozzles, I mean it’s a daily grind that every fire you go on into seems like there’s something that has a possibility to fail, so a grant like this from TAMKO will really help us out in being able to replace that equipment.”

And the equipment is only as good as the people who use it.

Andy Nimmo – Joplin Deputy Fire Chief, said, “Primarily this usually, money like this usually ends up going towards our training. We do a lot of training and it can be costly at times. So, anytime people send us money it helps out. It gets us better qualified, better trained, safer and able to do our job better.”

Columbus Fire Chief, Steve Burton says that this donation couldn’t have come at more perfect timing.

Steven Burton – Columbus Fire Chief, said, “We had a project in mind that we were looking to fund which is updating our accountability system for our fire department. We caught wind that this was coming, and it was perfect timing, so we’re going to order an accountability system this week and we’re glad TAMKO appreciates their first responders and was able to make this donation to us.”

TAMKO’s General Manager adds that it is an honor to be able to express their appreciation and spend time with the area fire departments.