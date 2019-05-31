TAMKO donates to the American Red Cross of Southern Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. - TAMKO Building Products is giving back to the American Red Cross as a "thank you" for helping the community recover from recent storms.

This morning, TAMKO CEO David Humphreys presented the American Red Cross of Southern Missouri with a check for $100,000.

The funds will stay local, helping residents in Carl Junction and Golden City, whose lives and homes were affected by recent storms.

This includes free food and water, but primarily financial assistance, so every family has their specific recovery needs met.

Since the 2011 Joplin tornado, TAMKO has donated a total of about $2-million to the American Red Cross.

"We're very thankful for the support that Tamko has provided to the Red Cross, both today as well as in the past. And we just can't say enough about their generosity for the community in which they live. And the support of the American Red Cross," said Stacey Burks, Exec. Director of American Red Cross Southern MO.

Starting next week, the Red Cross will set up multi-agency response centers in Southwest Missouri to provide any additional resources residents need.