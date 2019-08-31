“Tall Cop” visits Crowder College to talk drug abuse

Professionals in Newton County are given some valuable insight about youth and substance abuse.

The Newton County Community Coalition invited Officer Jermaine Galloway, also known as “The Tall Cop,” to Crowder College to discuss underage alcohol and drug abuse.

They addressed substance abuse problems in the county and learned how to stop it.

Officer Galloway shared his expertise about creating a safe and drug free environment.

“The goal is to prevent before we have to enforce. Prevent to reduce jail population, prevent to reduce overdoses, prevent to reduce impaired driving fatalities, ” Galloway explained. “The more prevention we do, the better we are going to be.”

Galloway travels around the country giving more than 200 presentations a year to professionals working in the prevention field.