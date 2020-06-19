Take a look at Missouri’s new driver’s license design

MISSOURI — Starting June 22, the State of Missouri will begin issuing driver’s licenses with a new design. The department announced Monday that this design comes in time to welcome the State’s Bicentennial in 2021.

The new look scratches the old design of the St. Louis skyline and instead, brings with it a red, white and blue ombre effect.

Not only does the new license come with a fresh design — there are enhanced security features that make it safer for Show-Me State residents. This includes:

Designated header colors for different license types

Ghost images

Updated laser perforation in the shape of a dogwood flower

“Along with an updated design, the new Missouri driver license includes enhanced security features that will further deter counterfeiting and fraud and help protect Missourians from identity theft,” said Director of Revenue Ken Zellers. “It is important to note that a previously issued Missouri driver license or ID card is still valid until its listed expiration date and that nothing else about the process of applying for or obtaining a driver’s license or ID card is changing.”

Some things will continue to stay the same, though. Missouri voters can still apply for a card compliant with Real-ID regulations — noted by the star in the upper right corner. Compliance with the federal act is still mandatory until Missouri’s extended deadline of October 1, 2021. Versions of Missouri’s new driver licenses and ID cards that are not compliant with REAL ID will continue to have “NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES” in replace of the star.

The new licenses will be applied to non-driver ID’s and instruction permits. There are no additional cost for the new license — unless a resident is itching to upgrade their ID outside of their expiration period. Then, the duplication fee is applied.

The Missouri Department of Revenue notes that ID’s can be renewed at any one of the 170 contract license offices throughout the state. Find yours here.