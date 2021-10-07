T-Mobile awards Fort Scott $50K grant to develop Market Street

FORT SCOTT, Kans. — T-Mobile is working to help improve 25 communities across the country, including one in southeast Kansas.

Fort Scott was awarded a $50,000 dollar check from the company as part of its “Hometown Grant” initiative. The money will go towards creating a downtown greenspace and entrance pavilion at Market Street on Skubitz Plaza.

The area had been a central hub for the city a number of years ago, until several buildings were removed starting in 1969 as part of the urban renewal project.

“The Urban Renewal did away with Market Street, so with the fort down there, and just Skubitz Plaza, there’s a nice space to bring the community back together, the farmer’s market and just bring people back to Market Street,” said Josh Jones, Fort Scott Mayor.

Phase one of the Market Street Pavilion Project is expected to be completed within six to nine months.