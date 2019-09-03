T-Bone Rollover Crash; Calls Up 30% for JPD Labor Day

Crash was determined non-injury; JPD Labor Day calls for service in 2018, 698 and 2019 1,049

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — 7:15 AM Tuesday morning Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and METS Ambulance were dispatched to a reported two vehicle crash with unknown injuries.

East 7th and South Florida is where two vehicles collided, t-bone. Causing a small pickup to roll.

According to an unnamed tipster, “Red ranger was hit, went airborne rolled and landed on wheels. I was sitting there and looked up as it was flipping.”

Joplin Police Department confirm to us this was a non-injury crash. No one was transported via ambulance from the crash scene. NOTE: This crash is not included in Labor Day Stats. Monitored period ended Monday night at 11:59 PM.

LABOR DAY JOPLIN POLICE CALLS FOR SERVICE

JPD FB posts 2018 vs 2019

The 2019 Labor Day calls for service compared to 2018 for the Joplin Police Department are about 30% higher. That means the calls to the dispatch center have increased. We do not have breakdowns comparing categories of reason for call this year to last year.

The monitoring period for Labor Day Weekend, Friday from 5:00 PM until Monday night at 11:59 PM.