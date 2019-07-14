Sydni Brown Blood Drive

NEOSHO, Mo.,–One cancer survivor is collaborating with the American Red Cross to give the gift of blood.



Sydni Brown was diagnosed with a condition called Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, also known as ARMS years ago, causing her to frequently need blood and platelet transfusions.



And through those transfusions and chemotherapy, Sydni is now in remission.

And to give back to the organization that made such a big impact on her life, for the past three years she and her family have been hosting her very own blood drive, and they are happy by the overwhelming support.

Darci Brown, Sydni’s Mom, says “People have a heart and they care about others, they care about the kids, they care about everybody and so people coming and donating, it just makes me happy.”



Between the last two blood drives they had, they have seen more than 120 donations.

And this year, they are hoping to get even more.