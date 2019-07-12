Sydni Brown Blood Drive helps pay it forward to the American Red Cross

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI – An area family is paying it forward for a cause near and dear to their heart.

11 year old Sydni Brown of Seneca has received 18 blood transfusions and 10 platelet transfusions in her battle against a rare type of Stage 4 cancer. She’s also endured 54 weeks of chemotherapy and radiation as part of her treatment regiment. So her family is hosting a blood drive this weekend as a way to help give back to the Red Cross. And Jackie Kennedy says the drive couldn’t come at a more critical time.

Jackie Kennedy, American Red Cross

“So the Red Cross has issued a this week and emergency need for blood and blood platelets, July is kind of a desperate month with the July 4th holiday and you know summertime so really in desperate need right now.”

The Sydni Brown Blood Drive is being held this Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm at the Abundant Life Church at 700 Spencer Drive in Neosho.