SWMO trail eyes expansion

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri multi-use trail may be getting a little bit longer.

The Joplin Trails Association is interested in extending the Frisco Greenway Trail to the North. It currently ends in Webb City, but the new section would push that farther out by a couple of miles. The group is working with the city of Webb City to apply for a state grant to pay for the project.

Carl Francis, WC City Administrator, said, “We would connect it all the way behind the high school and all the way north to uh the Cardinal Valley Habitat Lake which is just north of Hawthorne Drive.”

Plans call both for a new section of trail as well as an additional trail head in Webb City.