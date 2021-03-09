SWMO to soon find out how much funding new coronavirus aid will provide

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — As federal lawmakers finalize a 2021 coronavirus aid package, Southwest Missouri may soon find out just how much they’ll be getting. It’s a number that’s likely in the tens of millions of dollars.

Both the specific numbers and how the money can be used isn’t exactly clear yet. But it looks to be a significant injection of cash.

Tony Moehr, Jasper Co. Health Director, said, “The CARES Act has paid for a lot of our excess costs. As far as overtime and excess staff and things of that nature, we’ve been able to bill pretty much all of that to the cares act.”

That coronavirus aid was a big boost for the Jasper County Health Department. But they weren’t the only ones to benefit.

John Bartosh, Jasper Co. Commissioner, said, “Schools got a lot of it, a lot of went to first responder stuff.”

The new round of aid could be even bigger, with funding going to the state, to counties, and to individual cities.

MO. Rep. Cody Smith, R, said, “We believe that will easily be in the billions – potentially as much as six or seven billion dollars to the state in a variety of ways.”

The National League of Cities expects the City of Joplin to get more than $14 million. That’s similar to the amount for the entire county last year. Smaller Jasper county cities would see smaller amounts – $2.7 million for Carthage, 2.2 million for Webb City. The City of Carl Junction would get $1.5 million.

It’s still unclear how the money can be spent. But State Rep. Cody Smith wants to help families struggling with costs associated with remote learning and how to help students get past the learning loss of so much time away from the classroom.

“Can we offer tutoring, can we offer additional curriculum? What can the state do, how can the state use these resources to alleviate that burden?”

But it’s still not final. The U.S. House is expected to take that vote Wednesday, with the president signing the measure by this weekend.