SWMO teens learn how city government operates

JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of Southwest Missouri teens are getting a closer look at how their community works.

About 40 high school seniors are kicking off the annual Tomorrow’s Leaders Today program. They met with Joplin’s Former Mayor and the current Mayor Pro Tem to find out how City Hall works. And they also interacted with local business leaders about what it takes to get involved in the community.

Shelly Kraft, Tomorrow’s Leaders Today, said, “It’s really focused on leadership and how they can be a part of any community that they chose to be at. Of course we try to really really hit home that we would love them to go to wherever they’re going to college and then bring that talent back here to Joplin.”

Tomorrow’s Leaders Today is sponsored by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The program normally starts in the Fall, but was delayed this year due to the pandemic.