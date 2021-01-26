SWMO Superintendents discuss teacher pay

FOUR STATE AREA — The term brain drain refers to young people getting educated in one area, but getting jobs in another. Some feel the same thing is happening in the field of teaching.

Teacher salaries were among the topics of discussion at a meeting of Southwest Missouri Superintendents on Tuesday. One of the guest speakers was Dr. Doug Hayter, a former Superintendent himself, who says there’s already proposed bills that he says will erode even more money from public education.

Dr. Doug Hayter, Executive Director, MO. Association of School Superintendents, said, “The research will tell you that if you can keep them those first five years, in state and in your district, there’s a good chance they will stay, our retirement system, if you stay in the system is very positive, but it’s the pay and other things leading up to that.”

Dr. Jim Cummins, Neosho School Superintendent, said, “As we hear legislators and Governors talk about what we need to do to raise pay, and yet every year there is effort to uh draw money away from public education.”

Dr. Melissa Massey says one of the biggest problems in Missouri education won’t improve without a funding increase, not decrease.

Dr. Melissa Massey, Executive Director, Southwest Center For Educational Excellence, said, “Teachers are at a shortage right now, we do need to get their pay to where they’re able to where they’re equivalent to other professional degree salaries and so to do that we’re just going to have to have the help of our legislators.”

So how do each of the Four States rank for average teacher salary only Oklahoma ranks lower than Missouri at 49th in the nation, with Kansas ranking 15th and Arkansas ranking 19th.