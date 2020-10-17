SWMO students learn the importance of migratory insects

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Southwest Missouri students and staff are studying the importance of migratory insects.

Sharyn Enlow, Life Skills Resource Teacher, said, “We are learning to accept nature, that sometimes not all of the monarchs make it and so that has been very good, a lot of my kids can tell you about tee flies and OE. And how we need to protect them when they are caterpillars from those diseases.”

Anderson Middle School was given a $900 grant from the McDonald County Foundation to make a monarch butterfly waystation.

The school project focuses on educating students of the harmful effects of pesticides and loss of habitat, and then taking that knowledge and sharing it at home.

Anderson Middle School hopes to expand the monarch waystation to the entire town of Anderson through families, schools, and area businesses.

“We have been here in the garden all summer working on it the kids were able to come in. We actually had monarchs lay eggs in the garden so we have been raising eggs since August they have then hatched. Grew from first end star to fifth end star form there chrysalis’ the kids got to see all of this. We have had multiple monarch releases.”

The sanctuary will serve as a safe stop route for the monarch butterflies and students can continue to have first hand life science experience.

Jonah Garza Middle School Student, said, “Oh it’s just so awesome, about 80% of my classmates really like it and the other 20% are just like out of this world with this. They just love it and they are just so exhilarated. They just love being out here and learning about the monarchs.”

Every Fall, millions of monarch butterflies leave their Summer breeding grounds in the Northeastern U.S. and Canada and travel more than 3,000 miles to reach Southwestern Mexico.