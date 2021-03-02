SWMO State Representative hopes to see more Victim Impact Panels in DWI cases

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A Southwest Missouri lawmaker is hoping to save lives through a change in state law.

State Representative Bob Bromley of Carl Junction is sponsoring a measure to add a new requirement in impaired driving cases. House Bill 313 would mean anyone who pleads guilty or is found guilty would have to attend a Victim’s Impact Panel. Bromley says the idea came after meeting with a past victim.

MO. Rep. Bob Bromley, R, said, “She was in a car wreck when she was 14 – her mother and her brother died in that accident from a habitual drunk driver and it’s just a very sad situation when maybe this could help prevent some of those incidents.”

The bill has been referred to the house crime prevention committee but has not yet come to a vote of the full house.